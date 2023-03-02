Cleveland Heights
Heights Community Congress adjourns after 50-year run of fair housing advocacy
By Thomas Jewell, special to cleveland.com,4 days ago
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- After 50 years of continuing the fight for fair housing within the city and beyond, the Heights Community Congress is no...
