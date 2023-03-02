Open in App
Marblehead, MA
Itemlive.com

Two Marblehead High School students reported missing are found

By Emily Pauls,

4 days ago
MARBLEHEAD — Two high school students who were reported missing Wednesday night have been “have been reunited safely with their parents,” according to the police department.

The two students who were in the school’s METCO program were reported missing after they failed to arrive for school Wednesday morning.

Marblehead police took to Facebook to ask for the public’s held in finding Janeiry Nicole Torres, 14, and Zaria Randall, 15. Torres is described by the department as a 5 feet 6 inches tall light-skinned Hispanic female with long curly black hair. She was last seen March 1 at 8 a.m. at Marblehead High School, at 2 Humphrey Street. Randall is described as a Black female with braided hair that is tied into a bun with clear hair beads.

Torres was last seen wearing “a black American Eagle jacket, grey sweatpants, and hot pink crocs with white Nike socks and carrying a black Versace purse,” police said. She “may be using the MBTA” and frequents AMC Southbay and Downtown, according to police.

Randall was last seen wearing “a black coat over a gray hoodie, a long sleeve red and white plaid shirt, and blue jeans/joggers, and carrying a blue Nike drawstring backpack.”

Randall “did not attend classes [Wednesday] and is believed to be with Torres.”

Police believe the students took a school bus from Boston to Marblehead on Wednesday morning, before taking the MBTA back to Boston. The two were last seen exiting a bus at Government Center Station in Boston.

The original version of this article has been updated with more information.

