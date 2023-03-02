Open in App
Norman, OK
KFOR

OU football player’s home destroyed by EF-2 tornado

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR,

4 days ago

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Residents in Norman continue to try to pick up the pieces after a tornado earlier this week.

One of those residents who is dealing with the aftermath from the storm is an OU football player.

Kori Roberson is a defensive lineman for the Sooners, who is originally from Houston, Texas.

As the EF-2 tornado moved through Cleveland County on Sunday evening, it destroyed Roberson’s home.

“Our thoughts and many prayers are with everyone affected by last night’s storms. We got your back @lili_kojo9!” OU Football tweeted.

As news spread about the damage to Roberson’s home, members of the OU football team showed up to help clean up the debris.

Pictures posted on social media show the full extent of the damage.

The roof was ripped from part of the home, and part of one wall was destroyed. All of the windows appear to be broken and debris filled the yard.

“My house was completely destroyed by the tornado last night. Need help getting back on my feet,” Roberson posted on a GoFundMe page.

So far, more than $17,000 has been raised to help Roberson.

The biggest donation appears to have come from OU head football coach Brent Venables.

