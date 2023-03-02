Open in App
Oklahoma City, OK
KFOR

Oklahoma City Police continue search for suspect in January deadly apartment shooting

By Kaylee Douglas/KFOR,

4 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – The Oklahoma City Police Department is continuing its search for the suspect in a deadly shooting at an apartment complex on the city’s southwest side that occurred in early January.

Around 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 7 , officers were called to the scene at the Drexel Flats apartments after a body was found in the parking lot.

Police investigate deadly shooting in southwest OKC

When police arrived, they found the body of 38-year-old Rocky Gonzalez lying in the parking lot.

Rocky Gonzalez. Image courtesy Oklahoma City Police Department.

So far, no arrests have been made in the case.

Investigators believe someone at the apartment complex saw something the night of Gonzalez’s death.

If you have any information on the case, call Homicide Tip Line at 405-297-1200.

