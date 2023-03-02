Open in App
Midland, MI
The Saginaw News

SVSU to host best-selling author Stacy Cordery for women’s history lecture on Girl Scouts founder

By Ricardo Quintanilla,

4 days ago
KOCHVILLE TWP, MI—March is Women’s History Month, and to honor women everywhere, Saginaw Valley State University has already begun planning events to honor women’s achievements....
