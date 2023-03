Blake Shelton @ Amalie Arena

Country superstar Blake Shelton recently announced his departure from “The Voice,” on which he is the last remaining host from the show’s 2011 debut.He cites spending more time with his family as the reason for leaving, so while it’s not completely probable that retirement from touring is on the horizon for the 46-year-old, we’re expecting a hiatus of some sort once this “Back to the Honky Tonk” tour wraps.