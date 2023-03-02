Chicago police officer shot, killed on Southwest Side identified

CHICAGO — A Chicago police officer was shot and killed Wednesday evening on the city’s Southwest Side.

The officer, later identified as 32-year-old Andrés Mauricio Vásquez Lasso by the medical examiner’s office, was shot at around 4:45 p.m. in the 5200 block of South Spaulding Avenue in the city’s Gage Park neighborhood.

On Thursday morning, his official department photo was released.

32-year-old Andrés Mauricio Vásquez Lasso, courtesy CPD

CPD Supt. David Brown said Vásquez Lasso was responding to a domestic-related incident involving a person with a gun when they were shot.

A caller said a person was chasing someone with a gun, Brown said.

Vásquez Lasso started chasing the offender, who was armed with a gun, Brown said. Shots were exchanged between the offender and the officer.

Maria Davila, who lives nearby, heard about seven gunshots Thursday evening and looked outside to see the offender screaming at officers.

“The guy who shot the police, he says to the other police, ‘Shoot me, shoot me,'” Davila said.

Davila saw at least one of the officers deploy their taser.

There is a bullet hole in her window.

Vásquez Lasso was shot multiple times, Brown said.

He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital where he later died.

“This young officer, who had five years with the department, had a bright future ahead of him and this is something that no family should have to face,” Brown said.

The 100 Club of Illinois is collecting donations in memory of Vásquez Lasso. His family has created a GoFundMe .

The offender, 18, was shot in the head and taken to a hospital in critical condition, Brown said.

“What we know about the offender is that he is 18 years old, not much of a criminal history,” Brown said. “One prior violation that we’ve been able to find this evening.”

The officer lived about two miles away from where he was shot, according to the medical examiner’s office.

“Policing is a big family of people who know, at some point, that they may be asked to make the ultimate sacrifice, but you never wish or hope that it actually happens,” Brown said. “And tonight, this tragedy did. There’s some broken hearts that will take a long time to grieve and accept this.”

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot joined Brown at the hospital Wednesday evening to announce the officer’s death.

Lightfoot asked people to thank an officer if they see them to support them during this time.

“Every single day on every shift, officers run to danger for our safety,” Lightfoot said. “If you see an officer tonight or the next day or the day after that, thank them for their service. They need our thanks, they need our support and they need to know that everyone in our city has their backs.”

The officer leaves behind a wife and family internationally, Brown said.

“Our hearts mourn the loss of the @Chicago_Police officer who made the ultimate sacrifice tonight,” Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker said in a tweet . “My deepest sympathies are with the officer’s family, friends, and colleagues at this difficult time. His service will not be forgotten.”

Chicago mayoral candidate Paul Vallas said his “heartfelt thoughts” are with the department as they grieve the loss.

“The courageous men and women of the @Chicago_Police have suffered another tragic loss of one of their own to the ultimate sacrifice of protecting our communities,” Vallas tweeted . “My heartfelt thoughts are with the officer’s loved ones and the entire CPD family who are grieving during this time. This is a tragic reminder of what our police officers do each and every day, laying their lives on the line for us. This violence must come to an end.”

Cook County Commissioner and Chicago Mayoral candidate Brandon Johnson said his heart goes out to family, friends and colleagues.

“This is a sad and sorrowful day for our city, and my heart goes out to the family, friends and colleagues of the Chicago police officer whose life was taken in the line of duty in Gage Park this afternoon,” Johnson said. “I am praying for healing for all those close as we await further details on this tragedy.”

A prayer vigil will be held for Officer Vásquez Lasso at 7 p.m. Thursday at Hale Park, located at 6258 West 62nd Street, by the flagpole.

