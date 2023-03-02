Open in App
Rochester, NY
News 8 WROC

Body found in Hertz car rental on Ajax Road, Gates police investigate

By George GandyGio BattagliaAlex LoveJames Battaglia,

4 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Gates Police Department is investigating after a Hertz employee found a body in the back of a rental car Thursday.

According to police, the car was towed from the city of Rochester to the Ajax Road location near the airport by a subcontractor with Hertz.

Once the car arrived at the Hertz on Ajax Road, staff discovered an adult body in the backseat.

Gates police are working with the Rochester Police Department to determine identity of the body, and the cause of death. The incident is currently being investigated as a suspicious death.

Hertz released a statement Thursday:

The Hertz team at the Rochester airport is cooperating fully with the police in their investigation of this incident. We do not have further comment at this time due to the ongoing nature of the investigation .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

