Capitals sign Hershey Bears leading-scorer Ethen Frank for 2023-24 season

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – Hershey Bears leading scorer Ethen Frank has signed a one-year two-way contract with the Washington Capitals. The deal is set to begin in the 2023-24 season.
Through 45 games the rookie Frank has 41 points with a team-high 24 goals, nine power-play goals, and 144 shots for Hershey. Keystone and Lower Dauphin win CPIHL Championships
Frank also leads all AHL rookie skaters in goals and is second in scoring. At the AHL All-Star Skills Competition Frank won the CCM Fastest Skater event, completing his lap in 12.915 seconds, and scored a goal in the All-Star Challenge.
Hershey signed Frank to an AHL contract for the 2022-23 season after leading the NCAA in goals last year with 26 for Western Michigan University.
