Capitals sign Hershey Bears leading-scorer Ethen Frank for 2023-24 season

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – Hershey Bears leading scorer Ethen Frank has signed a one-year two-way contract with the Washington Capitals. The deal is set to begin in the 2023-24 season.

Through 45 games the rookie Frank has 41 points with a team-high 24 goals, nine power-play goals, and 144 shots for Hershey.

Frank also leads all AHL rookie skaters in goals and is second in scoring. At the AHL All-Star Skills Competition Frank won the CCM Fastest Skater event, completing his lap in 12.915 seconds, and scored a goal in the All-Star Challenge.

Hershey signed Frank to an AHL contract for the 2022-23 season after leading the NCAA in goals last year with 26 for Western Michigan University.

