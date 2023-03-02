'Teen Mom' Star Ryan Edwards Arrested For Stalking Wife Mackenzie Standifer & Violating Protective Order After Shocking Divorce Filing

@MACKEDWARDS95/INSTAGRAM

Teen Mom OG alum Ryan Edwards was arrested in Tennessee on Wednesday, March 1, after he stalked his estranged wife, Mackenzie Standifer , which violated a court-ordered protection agreement.

The arrest took place at some point in the afternoon, however, no further details have been provided at this time, according to a press release statement from the Hamilton County Sheriff's Department.

Edwards was taken into custody just three weeks prior for several charges, including harassment, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance. Additionally, "a Petition to Violate was filed with the Hamilton County Magistrate's Office who will set a bond for the Order of Protection Violation," according to the sheriff's department's Friday, February 10, press release about the first arrest.

Standifer had reported her estranged husband to the police after he took to social media with "revealing photos" of the 26-year-old that showcased her bare chest.

"If you guys have never seen a spineless s*** this is one. They take your money, sleep with anything that looks at them. But they must have a wife to [sic]. God what a joke. It’s sad really," Edwards captioned the since-deleted images from early February.

Edwards' most recent arrest comes just two days after Standifer filed for divorce from the former reality star on Monday, February 27, as OK! previously reported .

Upon filing, Standifer was granted a restraining order and received temporary custody of the separated spouses' two shared children — son Jagger , 4, and daughter Stella , 3.

Edwards is also the father of Bentley , 14, whom he shares with ex-fiancée Maci Bookout , while Standifer shares son Hudson , 9, with ex-husband Zachary Stephens .

Standifer tied the knot with Edwards in 2017, with the divorce coming after years of a rocky relationship.

The duo experienced trouble in paradise fairly quickly after saying "I Do," as a source revealed their marital problems way back in 2018 — when Standifer was pregnant with their first child together, OK! reported at the time .

"Ryan and Mackenzie are off and on. Things are way worse than they seem. Neither one can stand each other!" the insider confessed.

"She just sticks around for the paycheck," the source claimed.