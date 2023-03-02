Historic Granbury hotel damaged by early morning fire; cause under investigation

A fire broke out on the second floor of the Nutt House Hotel building in Granbury early Thursday morning leaving the future of one of the city’s historic buildings in limbo.

Built in 1893, the building was under construction for extensive renovations when it caught fire, said Granbury Fire Marshal Kevin Jones.

Shortly after 1 a.m. the Granbury Volunteer Fire Department and other units from Hood County responded to the call. The fire marshal said the building was unoccupied.

“The fire was contained on the second floor, but the whole building has smoke and water damage,” said city spokesman Jeff Newpher.

Cause of the blaze is still unknown as an investigation continues, Jones said.

“I’m just kind of in a holding pattern right now,” the fire marshal said. “We’re gonna be here all day and there’ll be a fence put in place for security reasons. Safety reasons.”

Granbury residents taking a look at the historic Nutt House Hotel after a fire early Thursday morning placed the future of the building in limbo. DAVID MONTESINO/dmontesino@star-telegram.com