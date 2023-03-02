Open in App
Granbury, TX
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Historic Granbury hotel damaged by early morning fire; cause under investigation

By David Montesino,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Spf5I_0l5LVW0s00

A fire broke out on the second floor of the Nutt House Hotel building in Granbury early Thursday morning leaving the future of one of the city’s historic buildings in limbo.

Built in 1893, the building was under construction for extensive renovations when it caught fire, said Granbury Fire Marshal Kevin Jones.

Shortly after 1 a.m. the Granbury Volunteer Fire Department and other units from Hood County responded to the call. The fire marshal said the building was unoccupied.

“The fire was contained on the second floor, but the whole building has smoke and water damage,” said city spokesman Jeff Newpher.

Cause of the blaze is still unknown as an investigation continues, Jones said.

“I’m just kind of in a holding pattern right now,” the fire marshal said. “We’re gonna be here all day and there’ll be a fence put in place for security reasons. Safety reasons.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oORii_0l5LVW0s00
Granbury residents taking a look at the historic Nutt House Hotel after a fire early Thursday morning placed the future of the building in limbo. DAVID MONTESINO/dmontesino@star-telegram.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1moruL_0l5LVW0s00
A crew from the Granbury Volunteer Fire Department spray the second floor of the historic Nutt House Hotel in Granbury with water. Firefighters responded to a call shortly after 1 a.m. Thursday morning, March 3, 2023. Cause of the fire is still under investigation. DAVID MONTESINO/dmontesino@star-telegram.com

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Granbury, TX newsLocal Granbury, TX
Fire that damaged historic hotel in Granbury breaking hearts along the Brazos River
Granbury, TX3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Fort Worth adding cops and encouraging transit to cut down on spring break zoo traffic
Fort Worth, TX2 hours ago
Fort Worth man dies after three-vehicle crash on Interstate 20 in Arlington, police say
Fort Worth, TX1 day ago
Man Fatally Electrocuted While Trimming Trees in Southlake Neighborhood
Southlake, TX3 days ago
One of Fort Worth and Texas’ oldest barbecue restaurants needs a new roof, and help
Fort Worth, TX2 hours ago
Townley Elementary school lockdown triggered by shots fired at nearby private gun range
Fort Worth, TX18 hours ago
Man trimming trees in Southlake dies after accidentally touching power line, police say
Southlake, TX3 days ago
Arlington dive team rescues a man from a submerged car
Arlington, TX1 day ago
Siblings linked to organized retail thefts in Highland Village, Lewisville
Lake Worth, TX20 hours ago
Unidentified man injured in Arlington 3-car pile-up dies of injuries
Arlington, TX1 day ago
Man killed in crash on I-20 in Arlington
Arlington, TX1 day ago
Deadly stabbings of three children hit close to home for Ellis County neighbor
Italy, TX14 hours ago
Driver killed in an Arlington crash now identified as a Fort Worth man
Fort Worth, TX1 day ago
North Richland Hills hit hard by Thursday's storms
North Richland Hills, TX3 days ago
Police arrest suspect in killing of man shot dead in vehicle in south Fort Worth alley
Fort Worth, TX17 hours ago
Motel in Fort Worth's Las Vegas Trail neighborhood could be getting a facelift soon
Fort Worth, TX12 hours ago
Businesses, Homes in the Midcities Heavily Damaged From Storms
Celina, TX3 days ago
Looking for a fun summer job? North Richland Hills water park to fill 400 summer positions
North Richland Hills, TX16 hours ago
Officials assess severe thunderstorm damage in Weatherford; no injuries reported
Weatherford, TX4 days ago
Roof damage reported, thousands without power from severe storm in Fort Worth area
Fort Worth, TX4 days ago
Apartments used to be plentiful in the heart of east Fort Worth, but no more. Is it stalling development?
Fort Worth, TX1 day ago
Looking for a roomy apartment? Come to Fort Worth where they are big and getting bigger
Fort Worth, TX18 hours ago
More storms coming to Dallas-Fort Worth Tuesday through Friday, weather forecast shows
Fort Worth, TX11 hours ago
Missing 71-year-old man in Fort Worth found safe
Fort Worth, TX2 days ago
Suspected North Texas scented candle thieves allegedly stole $27,774 worth of items
Lake Worth, TX3 days ago
Photo showing tornado funnel over Weatherford during Thursday storm fake, restaurant says
Weatherford, TX3 days ago
Three Children Found Dead in Ellis County Home
Italy, TX2 days ago
PHOTOS: Fort Worth tornado in 2000 that devastated West 7th, downtown & Arlington
Fort Worth, TX4 days ago
Scenes from the storm
North Richland Hills, TX4 days ago
Missing Texas man featured in Silver Alert returned home after he was caught driving the wrong way on I-45
Bedford, TX3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy