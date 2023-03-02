Open in App
Fort Myers Beach, FL
See more from this location?
NBC2 Fort Myers

Construction plan set for new housing complex on Fort Myers Beach

By Alexia Tsiropoulos,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A8V2S_0l5LUHz000

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — New construction set for Fort Myers Beach months after Hurricane Ian.

Many buildings are gone, and some are irreparable since the hurricane.

“I flew over the beach right after the storm and you could see the devastation,” Fort Myers Mayor Kevin Anderson said. “This is my first time driving.”

The location where Carousel Beach Motel once stood is now one of the first new construction projects since Hurricane Ian.

According to Fort Myers Beach Town Councilman Bill Veach, The place will look different and a lot of the beach cottages people will love it. But he believes that it’s not sustainable.

The new property will be called Gulfside Twelve. It will house 12 units in front of the beach, costing about $4 million each.

“That’s going to be able to withstand the type of weather that we get down here in south Florida,” CEO and Developer for the new condo Tim O’Neil said.

Veach said this complex shows how much the beach will change regarding the new construction.

“This is the direction we’re moving. We are looking toward new construction,” Veach said. “This is gonna be a look at the island for the most part.”

The plan is for phase one of Gulfside twelve to open by this summer and phase two will be complete in 2024.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Florida State newsLocal Florida State
Work starts on massive 50-acre, 5,000-residence downtown development
Fort Myers, FL1 day ago
What’s causing red tide along the Gulf Coast?
Clearwater, FL4 hours ago
KW Property Management hired at six Florida communities
Fort Myers, FL4 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Cape Coral to break ground on Caloosahatchee Connect reclaimed water pipeline
Cape Coral, FL23 hours ago
Could an amusement tower come to Downtown Fort Myers?
Fort Myers, FL16 hours ago
Florida Power and Light will begin work on Fort Myers Beach this week
Fort Myers Beach, FL1 day ago
Cape Coral canal covered in non-toxic blue-green algae
Cape Coral, FL16 hours ago
Construction starts to reopen Iona McGregor Fire station after Ian
Fort Myers, FL1 day ago
Feud between Cape Coral neighbors turns into ‘battle of bright lights’
Cape Coral, FL10 hours ago
Cape Coral Council member Patty Cummings under investigation for not living in area she represents
Cape Coral, FL16 hours ago
Dead fish removal begins in Naples inland bays
Naples, FL19 hours ago
Red Tide, dead fish keep people away from Bonita Beach Park
Bonita Springs, FL19 hours ago
Curious pig found snorting around Fort Myers
Fort Myers, FL1 day ago
Deputies surround vehicle in East Naples; search for suspect underway
Naples, FL5 hours ago
FEMA gives couple less than 24 hours notice to leave hotel they stayed in since Ian
Fort Myers, FL17 hours ago
Fort Myers Beach murderer serves life in prison
Fort Myers Beach, FL17 hours ago
One dead in Fort Myers crash
Fort Myers, FL2 hours ago
Tim Aten Knows: More coming to Founders Square
Naples, FL4 days ago
An artificial reef is being created in the Gulf of Mexico
Fort Myers, FL2 days ago
A miserable walk on the beach: This is what red tide carnage looks like in Southwest Florida
Fort Myers, FL4 days ago
Pedestrian hit and killed on U.S. 41 in Lee County
Fort Myers, FL1 day ago
The Emergency Beach Berm project is underway in Collier County
Naples, FL5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy