Construction plan set for new housing complex on Fort Myers Beach

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — New construction set for Fort Myers Beach months after Hurricane Ian.

Many buildings are gone, and some are irreparable since the hurricane.

“I flew over the beach right after the storm and you could see the devastation,” Fort Myers Mayor Kevin Anderson said. “This is my first time driving.”

The location where Carousel Beach Motel once stood is now one of the first new construction projects since Hurricane Ian.

According to Fort Myers Beach Town Councilman Bill Veach, The place will look different and a lot of the beach cottages people will love it. But he believes that it’s not sustainable.

The new property will be called Gulfside Twelve. It will house 12 units in front of the beach, costing about $4 million each.

“That’s going to be able to withstand the type of weather that we get down here in south Florida,” CEO and Developer for the new condo Tim O’Neil said.

Veach said this complex shows how much the beach will change regarding the new construction.

“This is the direction we’re moving. We are looking toward new construction,” Veach said. “This is gonna be a look at the island for the most part.”

The plan is for phase one of Gulfside twelve to open by this summer and phase two will be complete in 2024.