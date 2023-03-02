Open in App
Attleboro, MA
See more from this location?
WWLP

Man fined for illegally trafficking snowshoe hares from Maine to Massachusetts

By Nick DeGray,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XLl5Z_0l5LTcHw00

PORTLAND, Maine (WWLP) – A Massachusetts man was sentenced Wednesday for illegally transporting wild snowshoe hares from Maine to Massachusetts.

NOAA bans lobster and crab fishing in Massachusetts Bay

Jon Rioux , 36, of Attleboro must serve one year of probation and pay a fine of $10,000. Rioux must also pay $1,843 in restitution to the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.

Investigators discovered in January 2021 that Rioux was soliciting residents in Maine to trap snowshoe hares. Rioux illegally purchased hares on four different occasions and took them back to Massachusetts for Beagle training and field trials. Rioux was arrested on March 16, 2022 by Maine Game Wardens and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Special Agents after he attempted a fifth purchase at the Kennebunk service plaza in Maine.

“Illegally trafficking wildlife across state lines not only exploits public resources it threatens wild populations by creating the potential for disease transmission,” said Edward Grace, Assistant Director for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Office of Law Enforcement. “We’re grateful for our close collaboration with state partners in Maine to help us enforce laws that protect wildlife resources on behalf of the American public.”

The Massachusetts Environmental Police assisted in the investigation.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Maine State newsLocal Maine State
Neo-Nazis say no local attorneys will represent them
Portsmouth, NH15 hours ago
Dracut Man, 22, Who Was 'Positive Light' Dies In Maine Car Crash
Wells, ME22 hours ago
After three years of record overdoses in Maine, advocates remember those lost
Portland, ME1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Eagle’s death renews interest in rodenticide bill
Arlington, MA1 hour ago
Maine’s Most Photographed House Being Renovated and Restored to Its Glory
Kennebunk, ME18 hours ago
How Did This Baby Seal Become Stranded on a Backroad in Massachusetts?
Duxbury, MA2 days ago
Maine lawmakers consider bill making it illegal to leave young children alone in a vehicle
Augusta, ME23 hours ago
Winter storm brings heavy snow and strong winds to Southwestern Maine and Northern New Hampshire
Oxford, ME1 day ago
Watchdog says EPA falls short on wood heater oversight
Westbrook, ME2 days ago
Chelmsford man dies after snowmobile crash in Aroostook County
Oxbow, ME18 hours ago
First all-women crew to compete in reality show ‘Wicked Tuna’ are from New Hampshire
Hampton, NH20 hours ago
Merrick nearing last shift on Beacon Hill
Boston, MA1 day ago
The Bridgewater Triangle: Exploring the Mysteries of Massachusetts' Most Haunted Region
Rehoboth, MA3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy