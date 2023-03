The search is on for a suspect wanted in connection to a fatal shooting in the Upstate, earlier this week. The Greenwood Police Department says 35 year old, Jeremy John Smith is wanted for murder and a weapons violation.

Those charges stem from a shooting on Taggart Avenue in Greenwood, Tuesday night. Upon arrival, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim, 39 year old Martell Hamilton died from injuries suffered in the shooting.