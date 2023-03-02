Open in App
Washington State
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

The NFLPA released workplace environment grades for every team in the NFL. How did the Cowboys do?

By Lawrence Dow,

4 days ago

The NFLPA has released NFL player team report cards in which 1300 players rated their own team’s facilities, amenities and locker rooms.

All 32 teams were judged on a scale from F- to A+ in eight categories: Treatment of families, nutrition, weight room, strength staff, training staff, training room, travel and locker room.

The top-ranked team in the survey was the Minnesota Vikings who had A’s in every category and were the only team to do so. The worst team according to the report was the Cowboys’ NFC East rival the Washington Commanders with F’s in four of the eight categories.

How did the NFC East make out?

The Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys were the top-ranked NFC East team in the survey and the fifth-highest team in the NFL. The Cowboys received A’s in every category except training room and travel for which they received a B and C- respectively.

They were ranked No. 1 in the entire league for treatment of families and were tied for the top spot for nutrition, strength coaches, weight room and locker room.

The players’ gripes were that they don’t get to travel first class, the Cowboys are one of only eight teams in the NFL that don’t fly players first class, and that the training room was understaffed.

The New York Giants

Another top-ten team the Giants ranked eighth best in the NFL on the survey .

The Giants lowest grade in any category was a B for the Locker room. The Giants players raved about their head coach Brian Daboll saying he values their times and is a great collaborator.

The giants were also praised for having a great training staff that players felt significantly added to their personal success.

The Philadelphia Eagles

The NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles were ranked as the 14th-best team in the survey.

The Eagles players’ biggest qualm is with team travel where they gave the team a D rating pointing out that they don’t get to fly first class and can feel cramped.

The other major complaint was the lack of a family room at the stadium for players’ families despite having a room for the families of coaches and operations staff.

The Washington Commanders

Last place in the NFC East and last place in the league the Washington Commanders players did not have great things to say about their team’s facilities or amenities.

The Commanders lone bright spot was a strength staff that received the club’s only A ranking. The players did not have confidence that their team’s owner Daniel Snyder will invest or upgrade their facilities.

They had the highest level of complaints about understaffing in the training room, comfortability of locker rooms and team travel.

