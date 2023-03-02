Open in App
College Park, MD
See more from this location?
Maryland Matters

College Park mayor charged with possession, distribution of child pornography

By WTOP News,

4 days ago

Police in Prince George’s County have arrested and charged Patrick Wojahn, the mayor of College Park, with possession and distribution of child pornography. The mayor has since resigned.

According to a news release , the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children contacted Prince George’s County police on Feb. 17 about a social media account operating in the county that possessed and distributed suspected child pornography. The images had been uploaded on social media in January, police said.

“Through various investigative techniques, PGPD investigators discovered the social media account belonged to Wojahn,” the new release said.

Police executed a search warrant of his home on Feb. 28, recovering multiple cellphones, a storage device, a tablet and a computer.

Wojahn was arrested Thursday morning and charged with 40 counts of possession of child exploitative material and 16 counts of distribution of child exploitative material. He is being held at the county’s Department of Corrections.

In a statement, the City of College Park said Wojahn submitted a letter of resignation late Wednesday night effective immediately. He had served as the city’s mayor since 2015 and was previously on the council since 2007.

“I have cooperated fully, and will continue to cooperate, with law enforcement,” Wojahn wrote in the letter. “While this investigation does not involve any official city business of any kind, it is in the best interests of our community that I step aside and not serve as a distraction.”

Mayor Pro Tem Denise Mitchell will serve as the presiding officer until a special election is held and the city’s new mayor is sworn in. The election must be held within 65 days.

Wojahn is married to an employee of Hubbard Radio Washington DC, which owns WTOP.

As part of Maryland Matters’ content sharing agreement with WTOP, we feature this article from Jose Umana. Click here for the WTOP News website.

The post College Park mayor charged with possession, distribution of child pornography appeared first on Maryland Matters .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Lawmakers push transit agenda with an equity lens
Baltimore, MD5 days ago
Proposed legislation would allow Maryland municipalities to create police accountability boards
Baltimore, MD8 days ago
Political notes: Kelly joins Senate, a pledge to move primary day, Stadium Authority nominee goes prime time, and personnel news
Annapolis, MD7 days ago
Gun rights supporters, opponents return to Annapolis as Judiciary Committee considers bill to adjust concealed carry laws after SCOTUS decision
Annapolis, MD12 days ago
Lawmakers, advocates push for changes in youth juvenile justice system
Annapolis, MD14 days ago
High costs of three-year delay complicate efforts to move forward on Pimlico, Laurel Park redevelopment
Baltimore, MD8 days ago
Bill would require utilities to deliver on promised renewable energy
Silver Spring, MD11 days ago
Climate activists play ‘show and tell’ by bringing electric trucks and a battery-powered school bus to Annapolis
Annapolis, MD14 days ago
Moore family lists Baltimore home on market for $2.75 million
Baltimore, MD12 days ago
Citing apartment complex blast, Sen. Smith to seek hold on Moore nominee for Public Service Commission
Silver Spring, MD13 days ago
Commentary: A roadmap for Montgomery County schools to address antisemitism
Rockville, MD18 days ago
Opinion: Lessons learned from Boston could shape a more collaborative process on I-495 toll lanes project
Boston, MA12 days ago
Open Society Institute to close Baltimore office after 25 years
Baltimore, MD18 days ago
Maryland power couples, 2023 edition
Annapolis, MD21 days ago
State lawmakers want local governments to prepare climate crisis plans
Baltimore, MD25 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy