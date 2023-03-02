College Park Mayor Busted On 56 Porn Charges By Prince George's PD, Resigns Amid Controversy

Patrick Wojahn Photo Credit: Google Maps/Prince George's County Police

College Park Mayor Patrick Wojahn has stepped down in Maryland as he was hit by dozens of child pornography charges by the Prince George’s County Police Department.

The 47-year-old politician announced his resignation after he was charged with 56 counts of possession and distribution of child pornography by the department’s Child and Vulnerable Adult Abuse - Internet Crimes Against Child Unit, authorities announced.

Police say that on Friday, Feb. 17, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) advised the department that a social media account operating in the county was suspected of possessing and distributing child porn that were uploaded in January.

The account was ultimately linked to Wojahn by police investigators.

On Tuesday, Feb. 28, detectives from the Prince George’s Police Department executed a warrant at Wojahn’s College Park home, where investigators recovered multiple cellphones, a storage device, a tablet, and computer, leading to his criminal charges.

Wojhan was arrested by investigators early on Thursday, March 2, and charged with 40 counts of possession of child exploitative material and 16 counts of distribution of child exploitative material.

He remains in custody. He reportedly resigned as of Thursday morning.

He has been mayor in College Park since 2015 and served on the council since 2007. Mayor Pro Tem Denise Mitchell is expected to head the council until a new mayor is sworn in.

Officials say that Wojhan’s case remains an open and active investigation.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact detectives at the Prince George’s Police Department by calling (301) 772-4930 or Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

