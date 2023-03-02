Open in App
Racine, WI
TMJ4 News

Pregnant woman killed in Racine crash; Driver charged

By Mary Jo Ola, Julia Marshall,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YerBD_0l5LRI2m00

An 18-year-old man has been charged after a Racine crash killed a pregnant woman, and left three others injured.

Prosecutors say Ramiro Baca was driving in Racine Tuesday night when he allegedly lost control of his car and hit two parked vehicles, causing the car to roll.

The crash happened near 18th and Mead around 10:30 p.m.

According to a criminal complaint, when officers arrived they found one passenger in the vehicle unconscious. She was bleeding from the head and pronounced dead at the scene.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ROQbf_0l5LRI2m00 TMJ4
Michelle Romero goes by Shelly, family says.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UhKDM_0l5LRI2m00 TMJ4
Michelle and her boyfriend Juan. He is also the baby’s father.

Family has identified the passenger as 18-year-old Michelle Romero. She was 27 weeks pregnant when she died.

Romero went by Shelly. Her loved ones described her as caring, loyal, dependable, and stubborn. Romero was about to start a new job and graduate high school. The 18-year-old wanted to become a nurse.

"That's who she was. She was always helping everyone," said Maria Guereca who considers Romero family.

Shelly and her boyfriend Juan De Luna were expecting to welcome their son this summer and chose the name Isaac for him.

"I just feel empty inside. My other half was taken from me," De Luna said through tears.

"It was a dream, a nightmare in my head," Guereca said.

Four other people were in the vehicle at the time of the crash including De Luna. When police arrived, they were all standing outside the car, and two were up and walking.

Racine Police interviewed all the passengers. They told the officers that Baca had picked them up to go get alcohol and they were all friends.

One of the passengers told police that while driving after picking up the alcohol, Baca started going fast. One of the passengers told Baca to slow down but he hit something causing them to go airborne.

Related: 18-year-old killed in Racine crash, three others injured

The passenger said the car then hit two parked vehicles and rolled.

Another officer on the scene interviewed Baca. According to a complaint, Baca said he had had two beers at 7:30 p.m.

Inside the vehicle were several empty bottles and two cases of beer, the complaint states.

All of the passengers were taken to the hospital. One was held for observation and one has been transferred to Froedtert in critical condition with a brain bleed.

One of those passengers, who was identified in the complaint, was also pregnant.

Baca was treated for a broken nose and got 14 stitches in his face. Medical personnel also conducted a blood test on Baca and according to the complaint, when he arrived at the hospital he had Blood Alcohol Content of 0.136.

Baca is now facing several charges in connection to Romero's death and the injuries of the others:

  • Knowingly operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, causing death
  • Homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle
  • Homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle - unborn child
  • Intoxicated use of a vehicle causing great bodily harm
  • Two counts of Operating while intoxicated casuing injury - first offense

If convicted on all the charges, Baca could face a maximum of more than 50 years in prison.

By Thursday, Racine Police said nearly everyone who was transported to the hospital from the vehicle was released with the exception of another 18-year-old woman.

"I think that what we need right now is some closure and to grieve for not just Shelly but for Ramiro because we didn't just lose one friend we lost two," Guereca said.

Romero was 1 of 5 siblings including 13-year-old Giovanni. He said Shelly was like a second mother to him.

"She means the world to me. The things I would do to see her one more time," Giovanni said.

Fundraiser for Romero, pregnant woman killed in crash

A fundraiser has been created for Romero's mother, who is a single mom trying to afford a funeral for her daughter.

Fundraiser organizers set a goal of $15,000 to cover funeral expenses. As of 10:30 a.m. Thursday, $2,300 had been raised.

To read more and to donate to the fundraiser, click here. GoFundMe confirmed that the fundraiser is legitimate.

There is also a 5 p.m. prayer in the 1800 block of Mead street in Racine for Romero.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

