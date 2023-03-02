Jordan Poole's Injury Status For Clippers-Warriors Game

Jordan Poole is on the injury report for Thursday’s game.

FINAL UPDATE: Jordan Poole has been upgraded to available.

On Thursday evening, the Golden State Warriors are hosting the Los Angeles Clippers at the Chase Center in San Francisco.

For the game, Jordan Poole is on the injury report listed as probable.

Underdog NBA: "Jordan Poole (knee) listed probable for Thursday."

Poole is averaging 20.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists per contest in 62 games.

The former Michigan star has played in every game this season, and since he is listed as probable, he should end up being available.

Meanwhile, the Warriors enter the night with a 32-30 record in 62 games, which has them in a tie with the Clippers for the fifth seed in the Western Conference.

They are 6-4 in their last ten games and in the middle of a three-game winning streak.

At home, the Warriors have been fantastic, going 25-7 in the 32 games they have hosted at the Chase Center in San Francisco.

For reference, they are just 7-23 in the 30 games they have played on the road.

As for the Clippers, they are 33-31 in 64 games and in the middle of a three-game losing streak.

Over the last ten games, they have gone 4-6, and they are a solid 18-16 in the 34 games they have played on the road.

The two teams last faced off in February (in Los Angeles) and the Clippers won 134-124.

Kawhi Leonard led the way with 33 points and seven rebounds in 34 minutes of playing time.

Poole played 33 minutes and had 28 points and six assists.