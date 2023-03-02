Open in App
Westlake Village, CA
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
VC Star | Ventura County Star

Wednesday's Top Prep Performers from softball, baseball, golf and lacrosse

By Ventura County Star,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2US9a0_0l5LQxl000

Highlights from Wednesday in high school sports:

SOFTBALL

  • Anahi Arreola hit a walk-off grand slam in the 10th inning to lift Oaks Christian to a 6-2 win over Agoura in a Marmonte League game. Terrianna Kelley went 2 for 4 with two RBIs, Lily Knox had a double and Paityn Lavin allowed just one hit over six scoreless innings for the Lions in their season opener. Mia Gomez was 2 for 5 with two doubles, Freya Bhatnagar went 2 for 4 with an RBI, Amaya Del Olmo was 1 for 3 with an RBI, and Aly Chavez allowed six hits while pitching all 10 innings for the Chargers (3-2, 0-1).

BASEBALL

  • Roman Mahler allowed five hits and one run while striking out 10 in six innings and went 1 for 2 at the plate and Benjamin Fabbian, Swift Dillard and Conner Jones had hits to lead Nordhoff to a 3-1 win over Fillmore in a Citrus Coast League game. Ivan Becerra went 3 for 4 and allowed two runs on three hits in 4.2 innings and Javi Contreras was 2 for 4 with an RBI for the Flashes.

BOYS GOLF

  • Nick Waldock was the medalist with a 72, Eddie Ren shot a 75 and Nick Benton and Jared Abercrombie each finished with a 76 to lead Oaks Christian to a 377-449 victory over Oak Park in a season opener at Rustic Canyon Golf Course. Alex Cheng shot a 76 to lead the Eagles.

BOYS LACROSSE

  • Oaks Christian defeated Simi Valley 12-5.

GIRLS LACROSSE

  • Royal defeated Oaks Christian 17-2 to improve to 4-0 on the season.
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
St. Bonaventure edges San Pedro in overtime to set up Valencia rematch in CIF-State Regional Final
Ventura, CA2 days ago
Photos from Marcus Adams' UCLA Official Visit; Announcement Tomorrow
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Oxnard can’t complete the comeback against Pacifica Christian and season ends in D2 Regional Semifinal
Oxnard, CA2 days ago
Buena tops Camarillo in All-Ventura County matchup in CIF-State D3 Regional Semifinal
Camarillo, CA2 days ago
College basketball rankings: UCLA slides up to No. 2 in Top 25 And 1 after finishing strong
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
ATMOSPHERIC RIVER PREDICTED FROM HAWAII: Raiden Storm Pattern Update For Week of March 12th for Southern California
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Inglewood Code Enforcement Officers target Girl Scouts for selling cookies near SoFi Stadium
Inglewood, CA1 day ago
UCLA staff member robbed at gunpoint on campus
Los Angeles, CA18 hours ago
The happiest town in California
Simi Valley, CA21 hours ago
Tony Gemignani’s Slice House is Unfolding Big SoCal Franchising Plans
Thousand Oaks, CA1 day ago
In March 1938, the Catastrophic LA River Flood Devastated LA. Here's How It Changed the City's Landscape
Los Angeles, CA4 days ago
Lake Casitas filling up
Ojai, CA1 day ago
Torrance's Alpine Village closes after more than 50 years
Torrance, CA3 days ago
Simi Valley Woman Drowns While Swimming In The Ocean Off Ventura Sunday
Simi Valley, CA2 days ago
Santa Clarita Clocks To ‘Spring Forward’ To Daylight Saving
Santa Clarita, CA1 day ago
4 Amazing Steakhouses in California
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
NASA pics show California snow before and after winter storm
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
More rain in Southern California forecast: Here's when
Los Angeles, CA21 hours ago
NB Hwy 101 off-ramp at Fairview Ave. closure
Santa Barbara, CA23 hours ago
"Southern California Braces for Third Phase of Intense Rain and Snowfall"
Riverside, CA5 days ago
Argument leads to shooting in South LA
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Criticism Bubbles Up Over Proposed Water Feature for De la Guerra Plaza
Santa Barbara, CA2 days ago
Highways in Southern California closed due to snow, ice
Los Angeles, CA4 days ago
Livestream Rolling Loud California 2023 f/ Performances by Travis Scott, Future, and More
Inglewood, CA3 days ago
Motorcyclist killed in head-on crash involving SLO Country driver identified
Santa Maria, CA15 hours ago
Speeding Motorcyclist with Female Passenger Leads CHP on Freeway Chase
Diamond Bar, CA1 day ago
1st Latina sworn in as South Coast air quality board chair
Los Angeles, CA3 days ago
Making the best of a nightmare: Ventura County family seeks cure for deadly childhood disorder
Newbury Park, CA4 days ago
Santa Barbara Zoo Says Goodbye to Pauline the Lioness
Santa Barbara, CA3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy