The Hill

Dave Grohl prepares barbecue for hundreds at homeless shelter

By Danielle Langenfeld,

4 days ago

Story at a glance

  • Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl spent nearly a day cooking to help feed the homeless last week.
  • “So, without telling anyone, Dave Grohl brought his giant smoker and cooked/fed barbecue and sides for 500 folks at Hope Mission in L.A. during the storms. Paid for it all. Worked 16 hours,” Allman Seccuro tweeted .
  • “So, when the aliens get here and ask ‘who’s in charge?’, I think we take them to Dave Grohl.”

( WJW ) – Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl spent nearly a day cooking to help feed the homeless last week.

Singer and songwriter Liz Allman Seccuro shared news of Grohl’s good deed on Twitter, explaining that the rocker bought and helped prepare meals at a Hope the Mission charity event in Los Angeles.

“So, without telling anyone, Dave Grohl brought his giant smoker and cooked/fed barbecue and sides for 500 folks at Hope Mission in L.A. during the storms. Paid for it all. Worked 16 hours,” Allman Seccuro tweeted , alongside a photo of Grohl dishing out food. “So, when the aliens get here and ask ‘who’s in charge?’, I think we take them to Dave Grohl.”

WATCH: Ohio school bus driver saves student from getting hit by a car when exiting bus

Grace Ancheta, director of development at Hope the Mission, told TODAY that Grohl had the food delivered to the facility Feb. 22. He arrived at around 3 p.m. that day to prep the meats and then stayed overnight to take turns manning the smoker.

The next day, he helped serve guests and took photos with fans, Ancheta said.

This isn’t the first time Grohl has busted out his barbecue chops for a good cause. In previous years, he’s cooked for the L.A. Food Bank and delivered barbecue to firefighters battling blazes in Southern California.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

