Good morning!

We're marching through 2023, one-sixth of the way through the year already. Time really does seem to be speeding up the older we get. Write your Congressional representatives to insist they do something to slow it down.

But in the meantime, you can slow things down with a leisurely morning reading some of our subscriber-only stories you might have missed last week.

For example, what is a local business these days? Remote work might make that a tricky question. Find out about how one company is abandoning 90% of its old headquarters at the former Fort Monmouth in favor of remote work. Read the full story, below .

Or maybe you want to know what's going on with your property taxes. We can let you know how much more you're paying in your town, and which towns are seeing the biggest and smallest increases. Check out the full story below .

Your newspaper delivery: Inclement weather and other issues may delay home delivery of your newspaper from time to time. If you haven't received your paper on time, please call our customer service number at 800-822-9779 for redelivery or credit. As always, read the latest news on APP.com.

Below are five stories from last week, each worth reading if you missed them the first time around.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Five stories you may have missed last week