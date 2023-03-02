AFL Enhances Fusion Splicing with Fujikura’s New Line of Fiber Optic Recoaters and Cleavers

SPARTANBURG, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 2, 2023--

AFL enhances fiber preparation and protection for fusion splicing with Fujikura’s new lineup of specialty fusion splicing accessories: the FSR-115, FSR-116 and FSR-117 Optical Fiber Recoaters and the CT-114, CT-115 and CT-116 Fiber Cleavers. Engineered with capability and performance in mind, these high-performance tools help improve reliability and reproducibility, resulting in a higher degree of confidence for those who utilize these products.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230302005585/en/

Fujikura’s new lineup of fusion splicing accessories (Photo: Business Wire)

“These new product lines from Fujikura are an exciting leap in the evolution for these high-end accessories,” said Lucas Mays, Product Line Manager for Fusion Splicers and Accessories at AFL. “Regardless of the application or need, these products have been created to service the complex needs of those utilizing specialty optical fibers.”

The FSR series is designed for applications with flexible packaging requirements, high strength and high reliability splices, softer coatings for gyroscope splices and low-index coatings for power delivery. With an enhanced pumping mechanism and new glass mold design, pump time and recoat length accuracy are improved. Additionally, its radio-frequency identification (RFID) mold recognition feature enables the FSR to automatically limit selectable recoat modes in the user interface, thus accelerating application changeover and serving as a production control measure. Its user-exchangeable inserts further facilitate ease of changeover by enabling precise concentricity in any application.

Designed with automation and ease-of-use in mind, these high-quality, large diameter fiber (LDF) cleavers are built to achieve low cleave angles with pristine end-faces for a vast array of fiber types. Each unit in this new LDF cleaver product line is capable of more 200,000 cleaves per blade for 250 μm fiber, an unheard-of long blade life. The automatic fiber clamping, backstop adjustment and blade position change capabilities of the CT-115 and CT-116 result in high performance and highly repeatable cleave angles with little hassle even with complicated fiber types. Its industry-leading RFID fiber holder identification feature allows users to easily pair a fiber holder to a cleave mode based on the unique RFID tag of each fiber holder. This process can be used as either a process control measure, or to aid in cleave optimization.

“Fujikura innovation does not disappoint,” continued Mays. “These products provide value in response to direct requests from our customers and showcase the quality solutions Fujikura develops to exceed those expectations.”

View AFL’s complete product line of field and specialty fusion splicers plus accessories. For additional information about AFL, its products and services, visit www.AFLglobal.com.

About AFL

Founded in 1984, AFL is an international manufacturer providing end-to-end solutions to the energy, service provider, enterprise, hyperscale and industrial markets. The company’s products are in use in over 130 countries and include fiber optic cable and hardware, transmission and substation accessories, outside plant equipment, connectivity, test and inspection equipment, fusion splicers and training. AFL also offers a wide variety of services supporting data center, enterprise, wireless and outside plant applications.

Headquartered in Spartanburg, SC, AFL has operations in the U.S., Mexico, Canada, Europe, Asia and Australia, and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Fujikura Ltd. of Japan. For more information, visit www.AFLglobal.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and read our blog.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230302005585/en/

CONTACT: Lucas Mays

Product Line Manager – Fusion Splicers and Accessories, AFL

864.433.5423

Lucas.Mays@AFLglobal.comNancy Rice

Public Relations Specialist, AFL

Nancy.Rice@AFLglobal.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA SOUTH CAROLINA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SEMICONDUCTOR ENGINEERING TECHNOLOGY MANUFACTURING OTHER MANUFACTURING HARDWARE

SOURCE: AFL

PUB: 03/02/2023 11:30 AM/DISC: 03/02/2023 11:31 AM