Open in App
Inglewood, CA
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
WWD

Sabrina Carpenter Gives Crop Top and Miniskirt the Red Carpet Treatment With Dramatic Tail at Billboard Women in Music Awards 2023

By Kristopher Fraser,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18tAE3_0l5LOzb000

Sabrina Carpenter arrived on the red carpet for the Billboard Women in Music Awards on March 1 in Inglewood, California, wearing a skin-baring ensemble and a skirt with a dramatic train.

Costume Designers Guild Awards 2023 Red Carpet Arrivals, Photos

The singer and actress wore a cutout taffeta crop top in white and a train-detailed v-cut mini skirt in black from Cong Tri. She accessorized with a necklace and diamond ring and completed the look with black platform peep-toe heels.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eRJ18_0l5LOzb000
Sabrina Carpenter at Billboard Women In Music held on March 1 in Los Angeles.

To create her look for the award ceremony, Carpenter worked with celebrity stylist Jason Bolden. Bolden works with many A-list stars, including Michael B. Jordan, Yara Shahidi and Cynthia Erivo.

For makeup, Carpenter kept it classic with a matte lip and blush, and her hair was parted down the center and done in a straightened style.

'Creed III' Premiere Red Carpet With Michael B. Jordan, Tessa Thompson & More Stars

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HY9T1_0l5LOzb000
Sabrina Carpenter at Billboard Women In Music held on March 1 in Los Angeles.

Carpenter presented the K-pop group Twice with the Breakthrough Artist Award. The girl group performed their song “Moonlight Sunrise” at the ceremony.

Outside of her award presenting duties, last fall, Carpenter also got into the fragrance business with Sweet Tooth by Sabrina Carpenter Eau de Parfum, designed in collaboration with Scent Beauty. The product was also released in the metaverse.

Carpenter is also a fashion collaborator, having worked with Aéropostale for a collection in 2019 when she was an ambassador for the brand and face of their holiday campaign.

Last July, the singer released her fifth album, “Emails I Can’t Send.”

The Billboard Women in Music Awards honor the most influential female artists, executives and producers in the music industry. Quinta Brunson hosted this year’s event, held at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles. SZA was named the 2023 Woman of the Year, while additional honorees included Lana Del Rey, Kim Petras, Twice, Becky G, Latto, Doechii, Ivy Queen, Lainey Wilson, Rosalia and Sylvia Rhone.

Best Dressed at the 2023 SAG Awards

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Los Angeles, CA newsLocal Los Angeles, CA
The Very Best Red Carpet Arrivals at the 2023 SAG Awards: Cara Delevingne, Jamie Lee Curtis, & More
Los Angeles, CA10 days ago
Rosalía's Sheer Turtleneck Dress Is Business on Top, Party on the Bottom
Los Angeles, CA6 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Janelle Monáe Gets Fiery-red in Custom Asymmetrical Cutout Dress for NAACP Image Awards Red Carpet 2023
Pasadena, CA11 days ago
Zendaya Goes Green In Plunging Vintage Versace Gown at NAACP Image Awards 2023 Red Carpet
Pasadena, CA11 days ago
Lindsay Lohan Glows in Draped Bronze Top at Christian Siriano’s Fall 2023 NYFW Show
New York City, NY26 days ago
Nine-year-old Goes Viral After Opening Car Door to Discover His Brother Who Lives in a Different State
Waldorf, MD19 hours ago
Kerry Washington Wears Whitney Houston’s 1996 Marc Bouwer Dress at American Black Film Festival Honors
West Hollywood, CA2 days ago
Lil Nas X Towers in 6-Inch Disco Heels, Feathers & Purple Satin at Christian Cowan’s Fall 2023 NYFW Show
New York City, NY21 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy