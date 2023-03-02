Sabrina Carpenter Gives Crop Top and Miniskirt the Red Carpet Treatment With Dramatic Tail at Billboard Women in Music Awards 2023

Sabrina Carpenter arrived on the red carpet for the Billboard Women in Music Awards on March 1 in Inglewood, California, wearing a skin-baring ensemble and a skirt with a dramatic train.

The singer and actress wore a cutout taffeta crop top in white and a train-detailed v-cut mini skirt in black from Cong Tri. She accessorized with a necklace and diamond ring and completed the look with black platform peep-toe heels.

Sabrina Carpenter at Billboard Women In Music held on March 1 in Los Angeles.

To create her look for the award ceremony, Carpenter worked with celebrity stylist Jason Bolden. Bolden works with many A-list stars, including Michael B. Jordan, Yara Shahidi and Cynthia Erivo.

For makeup, Carpenter kept it classic with a matte lip and blush, and her hair was parted down the center and done in a straightened style.

Carpenter presented the K-pop group Twice with the Breakthrough Artist Award. The girl group performed their song “Moonlight Sunrise” at the ceremony.

Outside of her award presenting duties, last fall, Carpenter also got into the fragrance business with Sweet Tooth by Sabrina Carpenter Eau de Parfum, designed in collaboration with Scent Beauty. The product was also released in the metaverse.

Carpenter is also a fashion collaborator, having worked with Aéropostale for a collection in 2019 when she was an ambassador for the brand and face of their holiday campaign.

Last July, the singer released her fifth album, “Emails I Can’t Send.”

The Billboard Women in Music Awards honor the most influential female artists, executives and producers in the music industry. Quinta Brunson hosted this year’s event, held at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles. SZA was named the 2023 Woman of the Year, while additional honorees included Lana Del Rey, Kim Petras, Twice, Becky G, Latto, Doechii, Ivy Queen, Lainey Wilson, Rosalia and Sylvia Rhone.

