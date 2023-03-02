Open in App
Dayton, OH
WDTN

Man dies after being hit by 2 vehicles in Dayton

By Sarah Bean,

4 days ago

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person has died after being hit by 2 vehicles overnight on Thursday.

According to the Dayton Police Department, a person was reportedly struck by 2 vehicles at around 1:45 a.m. Thursday. One of the drivers is said to have stopped and called the police.

When law enforcement arrived at the scene, they found the person struck in the 3400 block of Siebenthaler Avenue in Dayton. The Dayton Police Department said the person struck was killed in the collision.

At this time, it is unknown what events may have lead up to the collision. The Dayton Police Department will continue to investigate this incident.

Anyone with information should call the Dayton Police Department at 333-COPS.

