Bay Area Ice Bears ready for WIAA State Hockey Semi-final

By Brandon Brockman,

4 days ago

AHSWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – A local team got quite the send-off to their state tournament on Wednesday. The Bay Area Ice Bears girls hockey team left the rink for Madison, escorted by police cars and a fire truck. The Ice Bears are the top-seeded in their bracket. And, after capturing the gold ball in 2014 and the silver is 2017, this group is ready for some of their own hardware. The team takes on Madison Metro Lynx Thursday at 4:00 pm.

