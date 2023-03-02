Open in App
Kirtland, NM
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The Daily Times

Navajo Prep, Kirtland Central boys teams in state action Saturday

By Steven Bortstein, Farmington Daily Times,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RsTO0_0l5LNUOO00

FARMINGTON − The Navajo Prep and Kirtland Central High School boys basketball teams begin their quest for state championships this weekend in first round games of the New Mexico Activities Association's championship tournament.

The Navajo Prep Eagles open at home Saturday at 1 p.m. against Cobre while the Kirtland Central Broncos go on the road to face Hope Christian on Saturday at 5 p.m.

Here's a preview of what to expect in first round state tournament competition.

Class 4A

Kirtland Central at Hope Christian

The eighth-seeded Hope Christian Huskies (18-10 overall) earned a home game in the first round of the NMAA state basketball tournament and will host Kirtland Central for the right to advance into the quarterfinals.

The Huskies finished second in District 6-4A with a record of 5-3. They lost in the district tournament to Albuquerque Academy, who entered the tournament as the top-seeded team in the state in Class 4A.

Hope Christian is coached by 16-time state champion Jim Murphy who guided the Huskies to six state championships from 2013 through 2018. Murphy is currently the third-leading coach in the state with 28 appearances in the state's Elite 8, while the school is ranked 10th in the nation with 16 state championship titles.

"Murphy is a legend, so we know what to expect in terms of the team's preparation," said Kirtland Central head coach Brian Dowdy. "Our home and road records this season are not significantly different this season so we're fine with the traveling."

The winner of the first round game will advance to the state quarterfinals and will face either third-seeded St. Pius or 14th-seeded Silver.

Class 3A

Cobre at Navajo Prep

When these teams met last December in the second round of tournament competition at Hot Springs High School, Navajo Prep had three players score in double figures during a 71-36 rout over the Indians.

Jude Thomas led the way with 19 points, while Xavier Nez scored 16 points and Orion King scored 14 and grabbed seven rebounds.

Since that game, Navajo Prep has recorded a record of 22-2 overall, including 12 straight wins without a loss in District 1-3A. The Eagles come into the Class 3A tournament seeded second overall and haven't lost a game since coming up short against Gallup 54-48 on Jan. 6.

Cobre, which enters the tournament as the 15-seed, has an overall record of 10-18, finishing third in District 3-3A with a record of 2-4 and are coming off a 50-44 loss in district tournament action against Hot Springs.

Making matters even more difficult for Cobre is the decisive home court advantage for the Eagles, which have yet to lose a game at the Eagles Nest this season. Cobre, which will travel nearly 400 miles to face Navajo Prep, is 4-8 on the road this season.

The winner of this matchup will move on to the Class 3A quarterfinals against the winner of the Hot Springs vs. Santa Fe Indian School matchup.

Fans are reminded that tickets can be purchased online for the state tournament through the NMAA's page at gofan.co.

For complete schedules, brackets and more information on the NMAA state basketball tournament, visit NMACT.org.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Farmington, NM newsLocal Farmington, NM
Navajo family sues Farmington hospital after man died without interpreter
Farmington, NM4 days ago
Farmington police search for suspect in Best Buy shoplifting incident
Farmington, NM1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Former Lobos baseball coach Ray Birmingham picked for top university role
Portales, NM17 hours ago
Investigation continues in Raton man's death
Albuquerque, NM16 hours ago
Warm weekend ahead as winds increase
Albuquerque, NM3 days ago
Spring warmth arrives this weekend
Alamogordo, NM2 days ago
How Did El Paso’s Closest New Mexico Neighbors Get Such Odd Names?
El Paso, TX2 days ago
Santa Fe Democrats created NM’s failed education system
Santa Fe, NM1 day ago
Small earthquake recorded near Colorado/New Mexico state line
Trinidad, CO5 days ago
New Mexico State Police close I-40 west at Gallup
Gallup, NM5 days ago
Spot This Giant 20 Foot Bird From the Highway In Las Cruces
Las Cruces, NM3 days ago
Schools, county offices closed or opening late because of storm
Tucson, AZ5 days ago
Critical fire threat Sunday ahead of major cooldown
Amarillo, TX2 days ago
LIVE: Major highways remain closed for 3rd straight day as bizzare Arizona winter persists
Tempe, AZ5 days ago
I-25 drivers in southern New Mexico might need to adjust route
Williamsburg, NM5 days ago
More snow to hit southwest Colorado, up to 36 inches possible
Pagosa Springs, CO5 days ago
UPDATE: Winter storm warning issued for Salem, Eugene, valley amid forecast for more snow
Eugene, OR6 days ago
Bill proposes wait period for New Mexico gun buyers
Albuquerque, NM1 day ago
Western Montana Mental Health closes Lake House
Polson, MT5 days ago
Nuclear Garbage To Be Stored By Holtec In New Mexico
Hobbs, NM1 day ago
Roswell man arrested in shooting of NMSP officer’s home
Roswell, NM3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy