Open in App
East Palestine, OH
See more from this location?
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

Norfolk Southern representatives attend public meeting in East Palestine

By Drew Scofield,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IymHX_0l5LM8Gg00

Officials with Norfolk Southern will attend a public meeting Thursday night to speak with residents about the company's response to the Feb. 3 train derailment.

The meeting will be held from 6 to 7:30 in the auditorium of the East Palestine High School, 360 W. Grant St.

You can watch a replay of the public meeting in the player below:

The company said its representatives will be there to answer the town's environmental questions.

The derailment

Dozens of cars, including 10 carrying hazardous materials, derailed in a fiery crash on Feb. 3 in East Palestine. Vinyl chloride was later released into the air from five of those cars before crews ignited it to get rid of the highly flammable, toxic chemicals in a controlled environment, creating a dark plume of smoke.

Residents from nearby neighborhoods in Ohio and Pennsylvania were evacuated because of health risks from the fumes but were told on Feb. 8 that it was safe to return home.

The National Transportation Safety Board has since released its initial report on the derailment, stating the train crew tried to stop the train in East Palestine when they received an alert about one of the car's wheel bearings overheating to a critical temperature of over 250 degrees above the ambient temperature.

CLICK HERE to read more about the East Palestine train derailment.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here , and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Pennsylvania State newsLocal Pennsylvania State
One month after derailment, residents still frustrated, uncertain
East Palestine, OH3 days ago
East Palestine residents express concerns to Norfolk Southern during meeting
East Palestine, OH4 days ago
LIVE 3:30PM: Activist Erin Brockovich to hold second town hall in East Palestine
East Palestine, OH4 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Unique hazmat team in Lake Co. prepares for derailments like in East Palestine
East Palestine, OH17 hours ago
East Palestine sees outpouring of support, donations following train derailment
East Palestine, OH2 days ago
Akron City Council fails to reach agreement on Citizens' Police Oversight Board
Akron, OH13 hours ago
Rail union: Workers in East Palestine experiencing migraines and nausea
East Palestine, OH5 days ago
East Palestine resident has 'sinobronchitis from exposure to toxins'
East Palestine, OH4 days ago
It will take 30,000 truckloads to remove contaminants from East Palestine
East Palestine, OH5 days ago
Kayaker who went missing near Brecksville Sunday found dead
Brecksville, OH23 hours ago
U.S. EPA orders Norfolk Southern to test for dioxins in East Palestine
East Palestine, OH4 days ago
Woman struck by vehicle after getting out of car to remove table from road
Akron, OH1 day ago
Rain is gone, but flood warnings are still in effect
Canton, OH4 days ago
East Palestine residents share concerns about ongoing testing after derailment
East Palestine, OH5 days ago
Euclid man gets life in prison for 2022 shooting death of 29-year-old
Euclid, OH18 hours ago
Norfolk Southern CEO to testify before Senate committee next week: Source
East Palestine, OH6 days ago
Massillon focuses on preserving downtown buildings after 4 others are demolished
Massillon, OH5 days ago
Harry Potter-themed weekend, Wizardly World, to return to Kent this summer
Kent, OH5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy