Why flags are flying half-staff, half-mast in Wisconsin today?

By Ridah Syed, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel,

5 days ago

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has ordered the U.S and Wisconsin state flags to be flown at half-staff through Friday, March 3, as a "mark of respect" for former Wisconsin Gov. Tony Earl, who died Feb. 23.

Earl served as the 41st governor of Wisconsin from 1983-87. Prior to his time in office, he also served in the U.S. Navy and several Wisconsin state offices, including the state Assembly.

"Tony Earl will be remembered for his authenticity, wit and kindness, his devout support of stewardship and conservation and his commitment to serving the people of Wisconsin," Evers said in the executive order.

When are flags at half-staff in Wisconsin?

Under the U.S Flag Code, the U.S. and respective state flag fly at half-staff when the country or state is in mourning. The president may issue a national decree, or the state governor through an executive order, to have the flags lowered at half-staff.

The decree is usually to mark the death of a government official, military member or first responder; in honor of Memorial Day or other national days of remembrance; or following a national tragedy.

In Wisconsin, all state-owned and operated facilities must display their flags at half-staff. Municipal and county governments, public and private schools, private businesses, and individuals should also lower their flags to half-staff under the governor's executive order.

What time are flags displayed at half-staff?

Executive orders will call for the flags to be lowered immediately or at sunrise on the day of remembrance until sunset, or for the entire period of mourning.

Holidays where the flag is at half-staff around the country

  • May 15, Peace Officers Memorial Day (half-staff all day)
  • Memorial Day, last Monday of May (half-staff from sunrise until noon only)
  • Sept. 11, Patriot Day (half-staff all day)
  • First Sunday in October, Fallen Firefighters (half-staff all day)
  • Dec. 7, Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day (half-staff all day)

What is the difference between half-staff and half-mast?

Half-mast refers to flags lowered on a ship while half-staff refers to a pole in the ground, according to the Naval History and Heritage Command’s blog. Half-staff is the preferred form of reference in presidential decrees while half-mast is used outside of the U.S.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Why flags are flying half-staff, half-mast in Wisconsin today?

