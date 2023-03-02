Open in App
Greenville News

What Raina McGowens learned from NBA brothers that helped Wren basketball make state final

By Todd Shanesy, Greenville News,

4 days ago

Wren basketball point guard Raina McGowens thinks she got her toughness by watching her older brothers muscle their ways to the top.

Bryce McGowens, a second-round NBA Draft pick, earlier this week signed a four-year deal with the Charlotte Hornets. Trey McGowens is with the Brooklyn Nets' G-League team in Long Island.

“They’ve been very important to Raina,” said their mother, Pam McGowens, who has coached Wren into the state title game. “They’ve shown her how to control emotion on the court and how to overcome any adversity that happens out there.”

Wren (26-5) plays Friday at noon against Camden (28-2) in the AAA championship game at the USC Aiken Convocation Center. The Hurricanes beat Broome, Blue Ridge and Southside, 62-41, to advance through the Upper State. They lost twice to Southside during the regular season.

McGowens, a 5-foot-9 junior, leads the team in points (20.1 per game) and floor burns. She’s likes to drive inside, where hard contact is waiting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u4V2L_0l5LM4jm00

STACK CAME BACK: How Riley Stack's unexpected return boosted Wren girls to 3A Upper State basketball title

WREN FAMILY: For Fran Campbell, Wren basketball's shot at elusive state title is sweeter than ever

PREDICTIONS: Predicting winners for every South Carolina high school basketball state championship game

“I stopped counting the bruises,” she said. “It’s just part of the game. I know people are going to double-team me, but I know that if I stay together, my teammates will be open.

“You have to realize that you’re probably going to get beat up. Some fouls are going to be called and some are not. But if you tune in the mental toughness, everything else falls into play. You learn to block it out and you won’t even know it’s there. My brothers get pushed around on every play of every game. So, I have to find a way to adjust, too.”

The biggest adjustment had to be made in postseason. Wren 6-4 Riley Stack, who is headed to Coastal Carolina, missed the first three playoff games for health reasons.

“When Riley wasn’t with us, they were a lot junk defenses at us to slow Raina down,” Pam McGowens said. “They knew it was just Raina and they were getting even more pressure. But she’s very unselfish. She’s always looking for her teammates. They are a big part of this. It’s going to take five, not just one. She understands.”

Stack averages 14.1 points and had a dozen after the first quarter in her return to the lineup for the Upper State championship game. Deyana Hayes, a 5-11 junior averages 8.1 points and 6.5 rebounds.

“We have to help Raina out and take a lot of pressure off her,” Stack said. “We need to make sure the pressure of a state championship game is not all on her.”

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: What Raina McGowens learned from NBA brothers that helped Wren basketball make state final

