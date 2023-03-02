Open in App
Adrian, MI
The Daily Telegram

Police raid residence in Adrian, seize guns and drugs

By The Daily Telegram,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0My7Tm_0l5LLzUN00

ADRIAN — Police from multiple agencies raided a residence in Adrian Wednesday and seized drugs and guns.

Detectives with the Region of Irish Hills Narcotics Office served a search warrant Wednesday at a residence in the 100 block of Greenly Street in Adrian, a news release said. A Michigan State Police Emergency Support Team conducted the initial entry and secured the property. Detectives seized narcotics and firearms. Multiple suspects were arrested at the location during the search. Numerous felony charges will be sought from the Lenawee County Prosecutor’s Office.

A Michigan State Police K9 Unit, Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office and the Adrian Police Department assisted with the investigation, which is ongoing, the release said.

"We would like to thank the community and our law enforcement colleagues for their support," RIHNO's release said.

