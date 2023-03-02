Ford recalls nearly 100K Ranger trucks over faulty air bag inflators

Ford said that through early February seven vehicles with incorrect inflator orientation have been identified and were re-repaired.
Dealers will inspect and reinstall the replacement front passenger air bag inflator as needed.
Ford said there were no injuries or crashes related to the new recall.
More than 30 deaths worldwide — including 24 US deaths and three in older Ranger pickup trucks — are linked to Takata air bag inflators that can explode, unleashing metal shrapnel inside cars and trucks.
Comments / 0