Ford recalls nearly 100K Ranger trucks over faulty air bag inflators

By Reuters,

5 days ago

Ford Motor said it is recalling 98,500 older Ranger pickup trucks in the US because replacement front passenger air bag inflators may have been installed incorrectly.

The new recall covers 2004-2006 model year Ranger trucks recalled in 2017 and 2018 to replace a small number of inflators that were installed incorrectly.

Those original replacement inflators were replacing Takata versions that are at risk of ruptures that could pose safety risks.

Ford said that through early February seven vehicles with incorrect inflator orientation have been identified and were re-repaired.

Dealers will inspect and reinstall the replacement front passenger air bag inflator as needed.

Ford said there were no injuries or crashes related to the new recall.
More than 30 deaths worldwide — including 24 US deaths and three in older Ranger pickup trucks — are linked to Takata air bag inflators that can explode, unleashing metal shrapnel inside cars and trucks.

