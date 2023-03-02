CHP Santa Cruz warning drivers of black ice on roads in parts of the county

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) -- The CHP is warning drivers about the potential for black ice to be on the road across Santa Cruz County due to cold overnight temperatures.

Thursday morning a vehicle spun out in the Bear Creek area because of black ice forming on the road.

CHP-Santa Cruz says this also happens on parts of Freedom Boulevard, too.

Luckily the driver in this incident is expected to be okay, despite the vehicle flipping onto its side.

