Open in App
Santa Cruz County, CA
See more from this location?
KION News Channel 5/46

CHP Santa Cruz warning drivers of black ice on roads in parts of the county

By Victor Guzman,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nDIxF_0l5LJIBk00

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) -- The CHP is warning drivers about the potential for black ice to be on the road across Santa Cruz County due to cold overnight temperatures.

Thursday morning a vehicle spun out in the Bear Creek area because of black ice forming on the road.

CHP-Santa Cruz says this also happens on parts of Freedom Boulevard, too.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gNBYz_0l5LJIBk00

Luckily the driver in this incident is expected to be okay, despite the vehicle flipping onto its side.

For information on what you should do if you approach a road with black ice forming, click here

The post CHP Santa Cruz warning drivers of black ice on roads in parts of the county appeared first on KION546 .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Santa Cruz, CA newsLocal Santa Cruz, CA
VIDEO: Highway animal crossing proves successful in Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz, CA3 days ago
DUI results in woman suffering major injuries in two-vehicle crash in Soquel
Soquel, CA3 days ago
Rounds of Rain, and Rain, and More Rain
Monterey, CA22 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
What you'll pay if you accidentally use the new Bay Area express lane on Highway 101
Redwood City, CA18 hours ago
Bicyclist on San Jose freeway killed in collision: CHP
San Jose, CA1 day ago
Hollister police crack down on street racing event at Target parking lot
Hollister, CA19 hours ago
Hollister car meet gets out of hand, wasn't a sideshow, police say
Hollister, CA13 hours ago
Runaway Alameda County boy missing since Wednesday
Castro Valley, CA15 hours ago
Deadly Watsonville crash kills 1, injures 3 others caused by DUI, CHP says
Watsonville, CA16 hours ago
Traffic nightmare in Tahoe: Over 5 hours from Homewood to San Francisco
San Francisco, CA1 day ago
Woman Killed by Falling Tree at Rancho San Antonio - Tragic Accident Reported on Hiking Trail
Cupertino, CA1 day ago
2 passengers rescued after car crashes into tree in Daly City
Daly City, CA2 days ago
Bay Area software engineer charged $545 for single BART ride
Oakland, CA1 day ago
Hail Sighting in San Jose
San Jose, CA1 day ago
Gilroy Police looking for armed and dangerous stabbing suspect
Gilroy, CA14 hours ago
The saga of David Misch: Judge believes alleged Bay Area serial killer may not have acted alone, tragic details of notorious slayings revealed
Hayward, CA22 hours ago
New Highway 101 express lanes open for Bay Area drivers
San Francisco, CA3 days ago
Possible road rage shooting suspect at large
Oakland, CA1 day ago
Friday Morning Constitutional: Body Found on Daly City Beach
Daly City, CA3 days ago
Three shot in separate shootings overnight in San Francisco
San Francisco, CA1 day ago
VIDEO: Woman struck by pickup truck in Oakland hit-and-run, sent to hospital
Oakland, CA2 days ago
4 men charged with murdering a Santa Cruz tech executive to appear in court
Santa Cruz, CA19 hours ago
Bay Bridge delays expected due to police activity on westbound I-80
San Francisco, CA4 days ago
CHP Officers Reportedly Find Two Sugar Gliders in DUI Suspect’s Vehicle
Santa Cruz, CA4 days ago
The last inhabitants of San Jose’s former ‘Jungle’ encampment
San Jose, CA23 hours ago
Man seriously injured in Gilroy stabbing, suspect sought
Gilroy, CA15 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy