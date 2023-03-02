More than 7,000 gallons of sewage spill near Garner park

More than 7,000 gallons of sewage spilled near a Garner park Wednesday.

The city of Raleigh responded at 3:39 p.m. to the spill in the 1000 block of Benson Road, close to the Jackie Johns Sr. Community Park. Raleigh provides water and sewer service to the town of Garner.

“Staff identified an active sewer overflowing resulting from roots within the 8-inch sewer main and took all reasonable steps to stop and mitigate the overflow’s impact as soon as they arrived,” according to a news release.

The approximately 7,125 gallons reached the dry bed of a retention pond, and there were no fish killed by the spill.

The spill was stopped about five hours later.

Anyone who sees sewer spilling from a manhole or pipes or smells excessive sewer odors should contact the city of Raleigh at 919-996-3245.

For more information about how to prevent sewage spills, go to raleighnc.gov/water.