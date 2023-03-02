One man dead in early morning Phenix City housefire

PHENIX CITY, Ala. ( WRBL ) — A Phenix City housefire early Thursday morning claimed the life of a man, according to Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry Jr.

The house fire at 840 16th Ave. happened around 1:20 a.m. on March 2.

A man in his sixties was pronounced dead on the scene at 3:31 a.m. His identity has yet to be released.

The victim’s body will be taken to the Department of Forensic Science in Montgomery for an autopsy.

There is no word on other reported injuries at this time.

WRBL News 3 will update this article with new details as they become available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.