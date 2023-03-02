Open in App
Guilford County, NC
See more from this location?
FOX8 News

Guilford County Schools releases statement after gun found at Dudley High School

By Emily Mikkelsen,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sen5Q_0l5LG45s00

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Triad school district confirmed that a gun was found on campus earlier this week.

According to school officials, on Tuesday a gun was found at Dudley High School.

10-month-old became unresponsive after ingesting parent’s drugs, Davidson County court documents show

Guilford County Schools confirmed the firearm and released the following statement:

“On Tuesday, Feb. 28, GCS administrators and law enforcement investigated a matter in which a student was found in possession of a handgun. The weapon was confiscated without incident, and no one was threatened or harmed. School disciplinary policies are being followed in the process, but due to the student’s age, no other information can be released”

Statement from GCS

No one was hurt.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Greensboro, NC newsLocal Greensboro, NC
Guilford County ASL students create video to send to School of the Deaf’s FAA
Indianapolis, IN1 hour ago
Gun found at Dudley High School in Greensboro
Greensboro, NC4 days ago
Fight over large-scale development in Summerfield heats up
Summerfield, NC17 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
1 person shot in Rural Hall, taken to hospital, deputies say
Rural Hall, NC18 hours ago
1 dead, 1 charged in shooting on Eskdale Drive, High Point police say
High Point, NC4 hours ago
Winston-Salem woman shot on East Sprague Street by visitor in yard outside home, police say
Winston-salem, NC13 hours ago
Man accused of murder now in custody, according to High Point police
High Point, NC19 hours ago
South Carolina man dead after shooting, chase with Forsyth County Deputies, sheriff’s office says
Winston-salem, NC1 day ago
Manhunt Leads to Massive Police Presence on Zoo Connector / 64 Bypass Last Week
Asheboro, NC19 hours ago
North Carolina woman dies in homicide; initially called in as cardiac arrest, police say
Durham, NC1 day ago
Man hit, killed by train in Gibsonville
Gibsonville, NC23 hours ago
13-year-old Thomasville Middle School student charged after posting a photo of a gun, police say
Thomasville, NC3 days ago
Man wanted after allegedly kicking window out of Haw River patrol car turns himself in
Haw River, NC22 hours ago
'Blood smeared on the walls': Parents concerned about Mount Tabor High School's bathrooms as district works with new custodial company
Winston-salem, NC3 days ago
20-year-old man in critical condition in Winston-Salem shooting
Winston-salem, NC3 days ago
Haw River police searching for man who kicked window, escaped patrol car
Haw River, NC1 day ago
Skate World in Kernersville cancels plans to reopen after fire; ‘We will miss seeing everyone’
Kernersville, NC20 hours ago
Pedestrian fatally struck on Peters Creek Parkway in Winston-Salem
Winston-salem, NC3 days ago
Evacuation issued in Madison due to ongoing emergency situation with asphalt tank, officials say
Madison, NC3 hours ago
Durham police make arrest, identify victim in fatal shooting at hotel on NC 55
Durham, NC4 days ago
1 dead in Interstate 74 motorcycle crash in High Point
High Point, NC2 days ago
Greensboro man assaulted neighbors after children’s ball rolled into yard, prosecutors say
Greensboro, NC5 days ago
Greensboro police officer resigns after ‘altercation’ between 3 people leads to standoff on Golden Gate Dr
Greensboro, NC5 days ago
4 arrested after ‘intentionally’ crashing into police car, leading officers on chase through Winston-Salem, Kernersville, police say
Kernersville, NC4 days ago
Upset customer accused of firing gun into Little Caesars in Winston-Salem; police searching for suspect
Winston-salem, NC4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy