Open in App
Troutdale, OR
See more from this location?
KOIN 6 News

Troutdale suspect shot by deputy indicted on multiple charges

By Christopher Keizur, Portland Tribune,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BISwD_0l5LEckn00

The Portland Tribune is a KOIN 6 News media partner

PORTLAND, Ore. ( Portland Tribune ) — A 30-year-old suspect, who was shot and injured by a Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office deputy after reports of gunfire in Troutdale , was indicted by a Multnomah County Grand Jury.

Sean Ryan Bahrman was indicted Monday, Feb. 27, on four counts of menacing and one count of second-degree criminal mischief.

Man suspected of killing wife in 1983 dies by suicide after detective interview

The deputy involved in the shooting, Sgt. David Jackson, who has served with the MCSO for nine years on the patrol unit, remains on leave, following standard protocol. An investigation into the shooting is being conducted by the East County Major Crimes Team.

At 1:40 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, deputies received reports of a man, later identified as Bahrman, firing a weapon at a business in the 25100 block of Southeast Stark Street in Troutdale. The 911 caller said the man was shooting windows at a business, which had several people inside, as well as at vehicles in the parking lot. The community members were warned to shelter in place as both deputies and Gresham Police officers responded.

Bahrman was holding what appeared to be a real firearm, and reportedly fired at responding law enforcement. Deputies and officers said they attempted to de-escalate the situation by maintaining distance and telling him to drop the weapon. Bahrman did not comply, and began moving toward a neighborhood on Southwest 29th Street. He placed his first weapon on the ground and pulled out a second weapon.

Portland distillery launches grant for women-owned businesses

For 10 minutes law enforcement said they tried to de-escalate the confrontation, as Bahrman allegedly waved the weapon in multiple directions, including at a home and himself.

After the second time pointing the weapon at law enforcement, Deputy Jackson fired a single shot, hitting Bahrman in the left abdomen. He dropped the weapon and first-aid was administered before he was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. After treatment, he was booked into the Multnomah County Jail. No other injuries were reported from the confrontation.

Police described both weapons as “replica firearms” that used ball bearings as projectiles.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Portland, OR newsLocal Portland, OR
PPB: One seriously injured in Concordia neighborhood shooting
Portland, OR23 hours ago
Crime Briefs: Man assaulted with chunk of concrete in East County
Gresham, OR17 hours ago
11-year-old arrested following Aumsville school threat
Aumsville, OR1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Oregon Man Arrested 35 Years After Estranged Wife Found Dead in Trunk of Car
Newberg, OR17 hours ago
Police seek suspect in ATM fraud
Woodburn, OR17 hours ago
ROSEBURG MAN JAILED IN MARION COUNTY FOR LOCAL ALLEGED ASSAULT
Roseburg, OR20 hours ago
Deputies searching for suspect after shooting in Vancouver
Vancouver, WA1 day ago
2 arrested after stealing ex-police boat in Garibaldi
Garibaldi, OR1 day ago
Proud Boy Member Found Guilty on Assault, Riot Charges
Portland, OR21 hours ago
Thieves faking car trouble steal from Portland drivers
Portland, OR1 day ago
Police release more details on Portland thieves tricking motorists to steal from them
Portland, OR13 hours ago
Area man killed in crash
Hermiston, OR1 day ago
Suspect wanted after armed carjacking, crash in SE Portland
Portland, OR3 days ago
1 injured in shooting near downtown Portland
Portland, OR2 days ago
Someone shot in Mt. Scott-Arleta; shooter and victim not located
Portland, OR3 days ago
Suspect wanted for domestic violence flees from police on Interstate 5
Salem, OR3 days ago
Northeast Portland Major Crash Team Responds To Pedestrian Fatality Accident
Portland, OR1 day ago
Driver dies in crash that sent car down embankment into Columbia River
Hermiston, OR1 day ago
Proud Boy Tusitala ‘Tiny’ Toese found guilty on 10 charges from Aug. 2021 rally
Portland, OR3 days ago
Vancouver Burglary suspect in custody after fleeing, brief standoff
Vancouver, WA4 days ago
ATM skimmer installed at credit union by unidentified suspect
Oregon City, OR3 days ago
Vancouver man, dog rescued from ledge near Kalama River
Vancouver, WA19 hours ago
Arrest made after more than 500 plants seized from illegal marijuana operation
Salem, OR3 days ago
Sheriff’s Office investigating East Salem shooting that left woman dead
Salem, OR4 days ago
Man accused of killing 1, shooting another in 2022
Portland, OR5 days ago
Fatal crash on Highway 26 claims life of Warm Springs resident
Portland, OR2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy