Broadway Curve project to close I-10 section, ramps in Phoenix, Tempe

Westbound Interstate 10 will be closed for 24 hours beginning Friday night between State Route 143 and Interstate 17, state transportation officials said.

Crews working on the I-10 Broadway Curve improvement project will be setting up construction zones, installing storm drains and working on overhead signs from 10 p.m. Friday, March 3, until 9 p.m. Saturday, March 4.

These ramps also will be closed:

The ramp from southbound SR 143 to westbound I-10.

The HOV ramp from westbound US 60 to westbound I-10.

The westbound I-10 on-ramps at Elliot, Baseline and Broadway roads and 40th and 32nd streets.

The westbound US 60 on-ramp at Mill Avenue.

Arizona Department of Transportation suggests drivers use northbound SR 143 to westbound Loop 202 to access westbound I-10 beyond the closure. Drivers on westbound US 60 and from other areas of the East Valley should consider using northbound Loop 101 westbound Loop 202 to access westbound I-10 beyond the closure.

Drivers heading to the West Valley can bypass the work zone by using Loop 202 west and north to connect with I-10 at 59th Avenue, according to ADOT.

In addition, transportation officials said, northbound 32nd Street will be closed between I-10 and Elwood Street from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday, March 6, for work zone set up. Use 40th Street instead, they said.