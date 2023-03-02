A national coffee brand will open a new store in this busy Lexington County area

A coffee company that has shops nationwide is brewing a new location in the Midlands.

A new Biggby Coffee spot will open in Lexington County, near Red Bank. The drive-thru shop is addressed at 1424 Two Notch Road in Lexington, but it is effectively located just off South Lake Drive, between a Wendy’s and a CVS, less than a half-mile south of Interstate 20.

Construction workers were on the Biggby site on Thursday morning, prepping the property. An opening date for the shop has not yet been publicly announced, but a Feb. 17 post on the Biggby Coffee South Lake Lexington Facebook page indicates the shop is aiming for a late March or early April debut.

Biggby Coffee has locations across the Midwest and Southeast, in states such as Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky and beyond. It is known for a menu that includes , among other things, coffee, lattes, hot chocolate and frozen drinks, including the Banana Berry Creme Freeze.

The Biggby Coffee near Red Bank is coming to a bustling corridor. According to S.C. Department of Transportation traffic count data, about 28,000 cars per day travel down that stretch of South Lake Drive.