Charlotte Observer

Driver run off road in shooting on I-485 in west Charlotte

By Julia Coin,

4 days ago

Police are investigating a shooting that led to a vehicle running off the highway near the interchange of Interstate 85 and I-485 outer loop Thursday.

Nobody was injured when someone shot into the vehicle in west Charlotte, near the airport, according to an alert from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

The shooting was likely not random, police said. After the shooting, the vehicle ran off the road, and one person refused emergency transport, according to paramedics. No arrests have been announced.

The investigation is one of at least three other shootings into moving vehicles in the last month.

A suspect shot into a red Chevrolet Silverado C150 as it traveled north on I-77 just before exit 13 Friday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Crime Stoppers said in a statement Monday.

Last month, a gunman shot and killed Deshaun Moore, 30, as he traveled along Billy Graham Parkway, according to WSOC-TV , the Charlotte Observer’s news partner. Police arrested Thomas Eugene Glover, Jr., 23, according to CMPD .

Within 24 hours, Pineville Police also investigated a shooting that left the driver, Marquavious J. White, 27, dead, according to WSOC-TV . Officers arrested Brandon M. Hynson, 19, Pineville detectives said.

Last week, Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles released a statement about violence and recent homicides .

“These senseless acts of violence have no place in Charlotte,” Lyles said in a statement.

She said the city plans to expand programs like Alternatives to Violence, which receives about $475,000 to identify high-risk people, detect and interrupt conflicts and change social norms to create a more safe and secure environment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

