10 schools in districts serving Glendale earn A+ Excellence Awards

Ten schools in districts serving Glendale are among 36 Arizona public schools earning the A+ School of Excellence Award, sponsored by Fiesta Bowl Charities, for the 2022-2023 academic year.

The Arizona Educational Foundation AEF A+ School of Excellence Award recognition began in 1983 as a way of identifying, celebrating and recognizing educational excellence in Arizona schools. In addition to showcasing exceptional public schools, the A+ Award application process provides school teams with an outstanding comprehensive framework that serves as a basis for school self-assessment and planning.

The A+ School of Excellence award is the highest state-level award given to a public school, and is often a stepping-stone for schools seeking National Blue Ribbon status.

A+ Schools are celebrated and recognized as exceptional. Earning the prestigious and coveted A+ designation spotlights the positive successes happening in public schools every day.

The 2023 A+ School of Excellence schools are:

Canyon Ridge School, Dysart Unified School District

Deer Valley High School, Deer Valley Unified School District

Acacia Elementary School, Washington Elementary School District

El Mirage Elementary, Dysart Unified School District

Garden Lakes Elementary, Pendergast Elementary School District

Legend Springs Elementary School, Deer Valley Unified School District

Sandra Day O’Connor High School, Deer Valley Unified School District

Sierra Verde STEAM Academy, Deer Valley Unified School District

Washington High School, Glendale Union High School District

Willow Canyon High School, Dysart Unified School District

Deer Valley Unified School District is the fifth largest school district in Arizona, serving areas of Glendale, Phoenix, Peoria, Anthem, New River and unincorporated areas of northwest Maricopa County.

Glendale Union High School District serves most of Glendale and a portion of Phoenix.

Dysart Unified School District has 24,000 pre-K through 12th grade students serving parts of Glendale, El Mirage, Surprise, Youngtown and Maricopa County.

Washington Elementary School District provides education for more than 25,300 students in east Glendale and north central Phoenix.

Pendergast School District serves the communities of Glendale, Phoenix and Avondale.