Did Bryan Cranston play Walter White for the last time at this year’s Super Bowl?

Aaron Paul, Jonathan Banks, Bryan Cranston and Giancarlo Esposito in “Breaking Bad.” | Ursula Coyote, AMC

Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul returned to play arguably their most well-known characters, Walter White and Jesse Pinkman, respectively, from “Breaking Bad” in a Super Bowl commercial for PopCorners.

The PopCorners commercial not only featured Cranston and Paul, as well as Raymond Cruz as Tuco Salamanca, as their “Breaking Bad” characters but the commercial also featured various references to the show. This included when Walt and Jesse first made their product, Walt asked his business partner to say his name, and Tuco’s “Tight! Tight! Tight!” line among others.

While the commercial is sure to be a joy for “Breaking Bad” fans who loved all the iconic lines and scenes that were recreated for the commercial, this could be the last time fans see Cranston and Paul play those characters. In an interview with Extra , Cranston admitted that playing White in the commercial could be the last time he plays him, saying that “this might be the retiring episode of the ‘Breaking Bad’ universe.”

Cranston also delved into how both he and Paul previously thought they wouldn’t play their characters again before ultimately deciding to do so multiple times since the finale of “Breaking Bad” aired in 2013.

“I did it for Aaron’s movie ‘El Camino’ and then once again for ‘Better Call Saul,’” Cranston said, per Extra . “We were able to come back and each time, we think, ‘We’ll this is the last time we’re ever going to do this and then PopCorners calls and it was like, ‘Well we’ll do it one more time.’”

Last summer, both Cranston and Paul appeared in multiple episodes of the prequel to “Breaking Bad,” “Better Call Saul,” during its final season in flashbacks. While it sounds like Cranston is ready to retire playing White for good, it also sounds like he’s been OK playing him again if the right opportunity presents itself like it has in the past.

Following the conclusion of “Better Call Saul,” there are no immediate plans to expand on the “Breaking Bad” universe. Deadline reported last September that show creator Vince Gilligan already has his next show lined up for Apple TV+ with Rhea Seehorn from “Better Call Saul’’ attached to the project. With his focus on that, it’d be hard to see a new “Breaking Bad” tie-in coming in the near future.

Since there have been no reports of any more “Breaking Bad” sequels, spinoffs or prequels since “Better Call Saul” concluded, there probably won’t be many opportunities for Cranston to return as White again, if at all.

Even if Gilligan and his team plan to expand the “Breaking Bad” universe again sometime down the line, it would be difficult for Cranston to come back as White, as it’s been confirmed that he’s dead and pretty much everyone in that universe had their character arcs end, which would make it hard to connect White into the story at any capacity unless it was via flashback.

While it sounds like Cranston would possibly be down to play the ruthless Walter White again under the right circumstances, at this point, we should leave good alone.