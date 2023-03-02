Open in App
Wyoming State
See more from this location?
KIFI Local News 8

Gov. Gordon to hold public bill signing Thursday

By News Team,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=142APK_0l5L6OL000

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI) – Governor Mark Gordon will hold a formal bill signing ceremony Thursday, March 2 beginning at 1:30 p.m. in the Governor's Ceremonial Conference Room in the State Capitol Building.

The ceremony is open to the public.

The governor will sign the following bills:

  • Enrolled Act #  Bill# Bill Title
  • HEA0075 HB0099 Property tax refund program.
  • HEA0076 HB0276 Shed antlers and horns conservation stamp.
  • HEA0077 HB0123 Collection of antler or horns by residents and nonresidents.
  • SEA0069 SF0079 Plan of safe care-newborns.
  • SEA0072 SF0169 State shooting complex task force.
  • SEA0073 SF0154 Energy authority project financing-refineries.
  • SEA0074 SF0108 Court reporter fees-district court discretion.
  • SEA0075 SF0112 Peer support counseling-confidentiality.
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Wyoming State newsLocal Wyoming State
Wyoming General Session comes to close Friday
Cheyenne, WY3 days ago
WYDOT snowplow hit by commercial truck
Rock Springs, WY21 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Idaho bill would prohibit drag shows on public property
Boise, ID3 days ago
Pennsylvania unseals more search warrant in Idaho killings
Moscow, ID4 days ago
Idaho teens take a byte out of state robot competition
Pocatello, ID3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy