MacCorkle Ave. reopens after crash in St. Albans, West Virginia

UPDATE (12:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 2, 2023): All lanes of MacCorkle Ave. have reopened after a three-vehicle crash in St. Albans.

According to Kanawha County dispatchers, two people involved in the crash were transported for medical treatment as a precaution.

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Both westbound lanes of MacCorkle Ave. are closed in St. Albans due to an accident.

Kanawha County Metro 911 says that three vehicles were involved in the crash on the 600 block of MacCorkle Ave.

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

Breaking News

The call came in around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday.

There is no word yet on any injuries.

We will provide updates as new information becomes available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.