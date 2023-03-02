Open in App
Saint Albans, WV
WOWK 13 News

MacCorkle Ave. reopens after crash in St. Albans, West Virginia

By Bailey Brautigan,

4 days ago

UPDATE (12:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 2, 2023): All lanes of MacCorkle Ave. have reopened after a three-vehicle crash in St. Albans.

According to Kanawha County dispatchers, two people involved in the crash were transported for medical treatment as a precaution.

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Both westbound lanes of MacCorkle Ave. are closed in St. Albans due to an accident.

Kanawha County Metro 911 says that three vehicles were involved in the crash on the 600 block of MacCorkle Ave.

The call came in around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday.

There is no word yet on any injuries.

We will provide updates as new information becomes available.

