NBA

Preview: Wizards host Raptors in D.C. for first of two-game stint By Luke Askew@luk3askew, 6 days ago

By Luke Askew@luk3askew, 6 days ago

Coming off a gritty win on Tuesday night, the Wizards (29-32) are set to host the Raptors (31-32) at Capital One Arena for the first ...