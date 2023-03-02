The Lumineers coming to Darien Lake in August

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Grammy-nominated alternative folk band The Lumineers will be coming to the Darien Lake Amphitheater in August.

The band’s Darien Lake show is included in a list of encore shows coming off of their BRIGHTSIDE World Tour, with this run of shows being exclusively performed at outside venues.

The Lumineers, known for hits such as “Ho Hey” and “Ophelia,” were celebrating the success of their latest album “BRIGHTSIDE,” which was in the top 10 in the US and Canada and was number one on Billboard’s Alternative National Airplay chart.

The Darien Lake show will be performed on August 22, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for the show will go on sale on Monday, March 6 at 10:00 a.m.

