South Dakota Senate funds two new prisons

PIERRE, S.D. ( KELO ) — South Dakota state government can soon start moving forward on two new prison projects.

The state Senate on Wednesday approved spending $60 million for a new women’s prison at Rapid City and transferred $271 million toward replacing the territorial-era State Penitentiary that houses men at Sioux Falls.

Senators voted 32-1 for HB-1016 for the women’s facility and HB-1017 for the men’s penitentiary replacement.

The measures now go to Governor Kristi Noem to be signed into law.

No one spoke against either one Wednesday. Republican Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller voted against both.

Republican Sen. Jean Hunhoff said the new facility for women would help relieve overcrowding at the women’s prison in Pierre. She said the Legislature last year provided funding to purchase land.

Republican Sen. Jack Kolbeck said the money for replacing the five-story penitentiary would be placed in the state’s incarceration construction fund.

He said the incarceration fund would start with a $26 million balance after $60 million is taken for the women’s prison.

The penitentiary bill originally called for $202,606,422 to then be shifted into the incarceration fund from the state’s general revenue replacement fund. But, Kolbeck said, state law requires a minimum balance be kept in the replacement fund, so only $183,685,079 can be taken.

