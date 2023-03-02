AMC to sell movie theater popcorn exclusively at Walmart in latest attempt to make up for decline in customers

AMC will start selling popcorn in Walmart on March 11. AMC Entertainment

AMC is going to sell 6 varieties of movie theater popcorn in Walmart starting on March 11.

Prices will range from $3.98 for a ready-to-eat bag to $4.98 for a six pack of microwavable popcorn.

The move comes as AMC has struggled, recently posting its 14th-consecutive quarterly loss.

The AMC Theatres experience– or at least a taste of it – is coming soon to the shelves of the world's largest retailer, in the movie theater giant's latest attempt to bring in more revenue.

AMC Entertainment, the largest movie theater chain in the world, announced this week that it will soon sell a new line of microwavable and ready-to-eat popcorn exclusively at Walmart.

Starting on March 11 Walmart customers can have their choice of six different varieties of AMC popcorn — extra butter, classic butter, or lightly salted, in popped or kernel form. The microwave popcorn will cost $4.98 for a 6-count. Meanwhile, the ready-to-eat popcorn bags will cost $3.98, per AMC.

"On March 11, which is Oscars weekend, we will enter the multi-billion-dollar retail popcorn industry with at-home popcorn that features the authentic taste of real movie theatre popcorn," Adam Aron, chairman and CEO of AMC Theatres, said in a news release.

He said the company remained focused on "future innovations that will continue to surprise and delight movie lovers and our shareholders."

This move comes as AMC Entertainment, like all movie theaters , has greatly struggled to attract customers to watch movies since the start of the coronavirus pandemic and the rise of movies coming straight to streaming services . The company posted its 14th-consecutive quarterly loss this week .

But that hasn't stopped AMC from being creative. In August 2022, it began selling a "MegaBag" of popcorn , or three times the size of a large bag of popcorn, and a side of butter for customers to pick up without even having to see a movie. And in November 2022, the company announced that large groups could book theaters for Zoom meetings .