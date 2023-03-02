Peppers repeats as 1st Team pick in Great Plains Athletic Conference

(Sioux City) For a third year in a row Exira-EHK alum Sophia Peppers is a 1st Team selection on the GPAC All Conference Women’s Basketball list.

The Morningside senior is averaging 12.9 points per game along with 6.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists. She leads the team in all three categories. Peppers shoots 34.5% from 3-point range and has made 84.9% of her free-throw attempts. She had 23 points and 7 rebounds in her last outing, an 85-82 overtime loss to Briar Cliff in the conference tournament. Peppers is also a two-time All-American with an honorable mention spot two years ago and a 3rd team pick last season. She has 1,963 career points, 891 rebounds, 417 assists, and 262 steals in 160 career games over five seasons.

Other players of note on the All-GPAC team include Treynor’s Konnor Sudmann on the first team for Briar Cliff, Ar-We-Va’s Emilee Danner on the second team for Northwestern, and Treynor’s Madelyn Deitchler on the second team for Briar Cliff.