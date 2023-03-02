Open in App
Glens Falls, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Grab your plates for Greene County Restaurant Week

By Jessie House,

4 days ago

GREENE COUNTY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Discover your new favorite restaurant during Greene County’s restaurant week. Take to the streets as restaurants showcase their tasty cuisine.

Who’s cooking at Glens Falls Restaurant Week

The foodie event takes place from March 25 through April 2. Attendees can experience a two-course lunch for $10, $15, or $20 or a three-course dinner for $20, $25, or $30 at participating restaurants. Current restaurants include:

Paul’s Pizza and Italian Restuarant

Union + Post

Red’s Restaurant

Pomodoro’s Italian Eatery

Jessie’s Harvest House Restaurant and Lodge

Bavarian Manor

Five Furlongs

Moutain View Brasserie

La Conca D’oro

The Chicken Run

New York Restaurant

Rip Van Winkle Brewing Company

If you’re looking to participate, it’s not too late to join! Visit the Greene County Chamber of Commerce website for more information on the event.

